Uber, Lyft Drivers Used Bogus Insurance Cards: Hudson Prosecutor

Three alleged rideshare drivers were arrested in New Jersey on insurance fraud charges, authorities said.

Muhammad Khan, 21, Haq Khan, 24, and Yasir Raza, 34, have each been accused of collecting insurance money from ridesharing apps such as Uber and Lyft, for car accidents that never happened, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The alleged drivers told the rideshare companies that the accidents occurred in a 2018 Tesla, which they claim was previously damaged in another accident, the prosecutor said. They say an insurance company determined the damage was a "total loss."

It was not immediately clear if the men were actually drivers for Uber and Lyft.

The men each have been charged with one count of insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. They were arrested without incident at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City.

The men have been released on summonses pending their first court appearance which was scheduled for Thursday, May 5.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Insurance Fraud Unit at 201-795-6400 ext. 6634.

