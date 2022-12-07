Uber Driver, Buddy Stole $165K In Luxury Items, Cocaine, 15 LBS Of Marijuana: Kearny PD

A Newark Uber driver and his buddy from the Bronx were nabbed after a four-month-long investigation that yielded 15 pounds of pot, $165,000 in luxury goods and more, police said.

Javier Ortega, 40, of Newark, NJ, and Severiano Ybert Perez, 42, of Bronx, NY, were arrested on Tuesday, July 12, Kearny Police Chief George King said.

The investigation all started with two burglaries reported in one multi-family home on Argyle Place on Feb. 27, police said.

The suspects matched the description of the burglars who committed similar thefts at a Kennedy Boulevard, North Bergen, on Feb. 22, and then again at a home on Berkeley Street, New Milford, on March 2; and a Garfield Avenue, Jersey City, address on March 29, according to Kearny police.

Ortega was arrested on charges of burglary and conspiracy by the police on Thursday, June 30, and has been remanded to the Hudson County jail pending his first appearance at Central Judicial Processing Court in Jersey City, NJ, according to the release.

Then ,with the assistance of the Office of the Bronx District Attorney, Kearny Police detectives arrested Severiano Ybert Perez at his Bronx home on the same charges. Perez was remanded to the Rikers Island correctional facility pending extradition proceedings, as detailed in the release.

Simultaneous search warrants of the men's homes recovered "jewelry and designer clothing and accessories valued at $165,000; 14.9 pounds of marijuana; over 2 kilograms of cocaine; and $1,500 cash," police say.

Narcotics possession and intent to distribute charges have since been filed against Ortega by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. A warrant has been issued for Alexis Gonzalez, 43, of Bronx, NY, on charges of burglary, theft, and conspiracy, police explain in the release. The fourth suspect has yet to be identified.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective John Fabula at 201-998-1313 ext. 2833 or jfabula@kearnynjpd.org.

