U-Turning Tractor-Trailer Rips Utility Lines From Popular Bergen County Restaurant

Business at a popular Bergen County restaurant was disrupted when a tractor-trailer driver making a U-turn ripped down utility lines.

No injuries were reported in the 11:45 a.m. crash outside Nellie's Place in Waldwick on Wednesday.

Owner Chris Roche, who was forced to close the popular Franklin Turnpike eatery during the noontime rush, said he expected to reopen on Thursday.

Police and PSE&G responded.

It didn't appear the driver for Pace Motor Lines in Stratford, CT was issued any summonses.

It's nearly two years to the day that an SUV plowed into Nellie's outdoor dining area after the driver fainted following a COVID test.

