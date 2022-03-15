Two Wounded, One 16 Years Old, In Separate Paterson Shootings

Authorities were investigating a pair of shootings hours apart at opposite ends of Paterson.

A 16-year-old boy arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center via private vehicle around 6 p.m. Monday, March 14, they said.

He'd been shot multiple times in the area of Presidential Boulevard and West Broadway on the city's west side, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

Police responding to another shots-fired report at 8:20 p.m. found a wounded 27-year-old man who’d been struck by gunfire in a vehicle near the intersection of East 25th Street and 15th Avenue Monday, March 14, they said.

He was taken to St. Joe’s with a non-fatal wound, they said.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether police had arrested or identified any suspects.

