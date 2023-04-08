Two Wounded In Separate Paterson Shootings

Two people were shot in Paterson within an hour of one another Friday night -- one of them a deliveryman, responders said.

The delivery person was apparently shot during a robbery on East 23rd Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. April 7, they said.

The second victim reportedly was shot multiple times across town outside the First Presbyterian Church on Main Street around 11:30 p.m., police said.

He was in more serious condition, they said.

Both victims were taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center.

City police were investigating both incidents.

