Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Two Workers Dead In JFK Construction Accident (DEVELOPING)

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Port Authority PD
Port Authority PD Photo Credit: papba.org

Two workers were killed after becoming trapped under rubble at JFK International Airport on Monday, April 3, authorities tell Daily Voice.

The workers became trapped around 11:10 a.m. and were subsequently pronounced dead, according to the Port Authority Police Department.

Photos from Fox5 show equipment surrounding what appears to be a trench.

A stop order for all construction at JFK has been issued. The Port Authority is conducting the investigation.

No further information was being released.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.