Two Winning $1M Mega Millions Lottery Tickets Sold In NJ, Jackpot Soars Past $1B

There were two second-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, July 26, drawing that matched five of the five white balls drawn winning $1 million prizes.

There were no jackpot winners. The jackpot has now grown to $1,025,000,000.

Those $1 million tickets were sold at the following locations:

Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34523, 29 County Rd., Tenafly; and,

Ocean County: Circle K, 200 Richmond Ave., Point Pleasant.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, July 26, drawing were: 07, 29, 60, 63, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 15, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The next drawing will be held Friday, July 29, at 11 p.m.

ALSO SEE: Seven NJ Lottery Players Take Home $10,000 Prizes

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.