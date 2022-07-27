Contact Us
Two Winning $1M Mega Millions Lottery Tickets Sold In NJ, Jackpot Soars Past $1B

Circle K
Circle K Photo Credit: Google Maps

There were two second-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, July 26, drawing that matched five of the five white balls drawn winning $1 million prizes. 

There were no jackpot winners. The jackpot has now grown to $1,025,000,000.

Those $1 million tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34523, 29 County Rd., Tenafly; and,
  • Ocean County: Circle K, 200 Richmond Ave., Point Pleasant.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, July 26, drawing were: 07, 29, 60, 63, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 15, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The next drawing will be held Friday, July 29, at 11 p.m.

