Two Teens, Adult Shot At Same Paterson Corner Where Girl, 15, Was Killed

Two teens and a 32-year-old man were wounded by gunfire overnight at the same Paterson street corner where a 15-year-old girl was shot dead earlier this year, authorities confirmed.

Shots rang out at Madison and Essex streets shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

Found wounded at the scene were a 19-year-old man from Sunbury, PA, and both a 16-year-old boy and the other adult, both from Paterson, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.

All were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, they said.

Valdes and Ribeiro didn’t say whether any suspects had been seized or identified.

It was the same location where gunfire killed a young teen and wounded four men between the ages of 21 and 32 this past May 11.

Police and Passaic County sheriff’s officers have made a series of drug and gun seizures, along with arrests, at the intersection since then.

In one bust, Paterson detectives seized 2,584 heroin folds, 327 bags of crack and a loaded gun in an apartment at the center of a drug operation directly across the street from the mini-market where the girl was slain.

The investigators also found an assortment of drugs for sale, including crystal meth, cocaine, oxycodone, Ecstasy and methadone, and seized $3,690 in profits.

SEE: 2,584 Heroin Folds, 327 Crack Bags Seized At Same Corner Where Girl Was Killed In Paterson

In another case, detectives an 18-year-old drug dealer who they said was carrying a loaded gun fitted with a high-capacity magazine outside the store.

SEE: Crack, Gun, High-Capacity Mag Seized, Teen Nabbed At Spot Where Paterson Girl, 15, Was Killed

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.