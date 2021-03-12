Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Two Shootings, Three Victims A Half-Mile, 20 Minutes Apart In Paterson

Jerry DeMarco
Casing
Casing Photo Credit: Paterson PD Ceasefire Unit

Three Paterson men were wounded in two separate shootings on either side of the Passaic River only 20 minutes and barely a half-mile apart, authorities said.

Paterson police found one of them following a 3:55 p.m. shooting Thursday near the corner of Godwin Avenue and Auburn Street, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

He'd been shot in the hip, responders said.

The 24-year-old victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where a second victim of the same shooting – a 44-year-old city man – showed up in a private vehicle, they said.

City police responded to another shooting at 4:15 p.m. at the corner of Arch and North Main Streets, Valdes and Baycora said.

The victim, who'd already left for the hospital in a private vehicle, told police his car was also struck by gunfire.

None of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries, the prosecutor and chief said.

