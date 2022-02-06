Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: 1 Dead, Homeowner Critical, Driver Hurt When Airborne Pickup Slams Through 2nd Floor Of House
News

Two Reported Killed In Head-On Palisades Interstate Parkway Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Death on the parkway.
Death on the parkway. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

Two people were killed when an SUV and sedan collided head-on overnight on the Palisades Interstate Parkway just north of the New Jersey border, responders said.

One was pronounced dead at Nyack Hospital after being extricated by Nanuet firefighters following the 2:40 a.m. crash Sunday (Feb. 6) on the parkway's northbound side between exits 9 and 10 in Rockland, the Nanuet Community Ambulance Corps reported.

The other was pronounced at the scene, the corps reported, adding that Hatzoloh EMS took a third victim to Nyack Hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Rockland Video shared a recording of the crash's aftermath:

Among the responders were Nanuet firefighters, the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, the New City Volunteer Ambulance Corps & Rescue Squad, Rockland Paramedic Services, Rockland Mobile Care and Rockland Auto Repair (for the tow).

The northbound highway was reopened, less than 10 miles from the Bergen County border, shortly before 8:30 a.m.

******

WATCH THIS: A driver who survived a horrific crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Alpine following a miles-long viral-video encounter has been charged, authorities confirmed. READ MORE....

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.