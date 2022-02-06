Two Reported Killed In Head-On Palisades Interstate Parkway Crash

Two people were killed when an SUV and sedan collided head-on overnight on the Palisades Interstate Parkway just north of the New Jersey border, responders said.

One was pronounced dead at Nyack Hospital after being extricated by Nanuet firefighters following the 2:40 a.m. crash Sunday (Feb. 6) on the parkway's northbound side between exits 9 and 10 in Rockland, the Nanuet Community Ambulance Corps reported.

The other was pronounced at the scene, the corps reported, adding that Hatzoloh EMS took a third victim to Nyack Hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Rockland Video shared a recording of the crash's aftermath:

Among the responders were Nanuet firefighters, the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, the New City Volunteer Ambulance Corps & Rescue Squad, Rockland Paramedic Services, Rockland Mobile Care and Rockland Auto Repair (for the tow).

The northbound highway was reopened, less than 10 miles from the Bergen County border, shortly before 8:30 a.m.

