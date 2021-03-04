Two Paterson Women Found Shot In Car

Two Paterson women who were shot in their car were expected to survive, authorities said Thursday.

Police found both 28-year-old city residents pulled over near the corner of North Main and Jefferson streets shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

They’d been shot – one in the back, the other in the leg – around the block at Stout and Holsman streets, responders said.

Both were taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with injuries that Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said weren’t fatal.

They didn’t say whether anyone was in custody or identified as responsible or disclose a possible motive for the shooting.

