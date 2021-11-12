Two Jersey City Men Shot In Paterson

Two Jersey City men who were shot in Paterson before dawn Saturday got to the hospital separately, authorities said.

City police responding to a report of shots fired at the corner of Market and Cianci streets shortly after 2 a.m. found a crime scene and no victims, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

A short time later, a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, Valdes and Baycora said.

He was followed by a 28-year-old victim, they said.

A parked vehicle was also struck by gunfire, responders said.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t say whether any suspects were arrested or identified, or whether the victims were friends or foes.

The investigation “remains active and ongoing,” they said.

They also asked that anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has any information about it contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342.

