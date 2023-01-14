Two Injured In SUV, Dump Truck Crash In Paramus (PHOTOS)

Two people were hospitalized with what responders said were minor injuries after an SUV and a small dump truck collided Saturday afternoon in Paramus.

The Ford F350 from JH Construction collided with the Chevy Equinox crossover at the busy intersection of Forest and East Ridgewood avenues shortly after 1 p.m. Jan. 14.

Borough police, firefighters and EMS responded.

All Points Towing removed the vehicles.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this article.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.