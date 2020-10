Two victims in a Saturday rollover crash in River Edge were hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, responders said.

Both got out of the sedan before firefighters arrived at the intersection of Continental and 7th avenues around 4:45 p.m.

The River Edge Volunteer Ambulance Service and Hackensack University Medical Center BLS took them to HUMC.

River Edge police also responded.

