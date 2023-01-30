Two Hospitalized In Route 46 Gas Station Stabbings: Palisades Park PD

UPDATE: Two Palisades Park men were hospitalized and a third jailed following an overnight stabbing at a Route 46 gas station, authorities said.

Both victims were confronted by Gerberth E. Fuentes, 19, outside the convenience store of the Sunoco station on eastbound Route 46 before dawn Monday, Jan. 30, Sgt. George Beck said.

It's unclear what precipitated the argument.

Fuentes stabbed one victim, 20, with a folding knife in the right hip and back, and the other, 18, in the right leg, Beck said.

Both went to different hospitals in private vehicles -- the older victim to Holy Name Hospital and Medical Center in Teaneck and the other to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Neither sustained life-threatening injuries.

Fuentes, meanwhile, remained held in the Bergen County Jail, charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.