Two Hospitalized In Palisades Park Glass Bottle Stabbing: Responders

Two people were hospitalized following an overnight stabbing in Palisades Park, responders said.

Information from official sources still hadn't been released past noon on Monday, Jan. 30.

However, sources with knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice that an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the inner thigh with a broken glass bottle near a Sunoco station on Route 46.

His wound wasn't life-threatening and he apparently didn't immediately go to the hospital, they said.

The person accused of stabbing him was taken to Holy Name Hospital and Medical Center in Teaneck, responders said. It wasn't immediately clear why.

Police Chief Anthony Espino was expected to release official information sometime Monday afternoon, Jan. 30.

