Two Guns Found In Hands Of Driver, 76, Who Died Of Suicide Behind Hackensack Police HQ

DUAL WIELD: A 76-year-old Hackensack resident was holding two handguns when he shot and killed himself behind city police headquarters, authorities said Friday.

A city employee spotted the victim slumped over the wheel of his 2020 Hyundai Elantra in the rear parking lot off Central Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Thursday, Lt. Anthony DiPersia said.

In his hands were two guns, DiPersia said.

There were no indications of foul play, the lieutenant said.

Responders said the man held a 9mm and a .45-caliber, which was the weapon that was believed used. The flash could be seen on surveillance video, they added.

His name was being withheld pending notification of next of kind, DiPersia said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was summoned to collect evidence.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office was called to determine the official cause of death.

Also responding were city firefighters, Hackensack EMS and Hackensack University Medical Center ALS.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

