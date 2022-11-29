TWO-FER: Twin Clifton Police Pursuits End In Luxury Car Crashes

Two Clifton police pursuits ended in crashes within moments of one another -- one involving a $200,000 Bentley stolen hours earlier from a car wash near the George Washington Bridge and another a Mercedes Benz that hit a patrol car in Newark, authorities said.

Two bandits swiped the 2021 Bentley from Bridge Hand Wash & Detailing just off Lemoine Avenue in Fort Lee around 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28 after pulling up in a BMW that may also have been stolen, they said.

Clifton police tried to stop the Bentley around 9:30 p.m. on westbound Route 3 near Broad Street, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The driver hit the gas instead and crashed the luxury car into the guardrail, disabling it, the lieutenant said.

He and a passenger bailed out and vanished into a nearby neighborhood, Bracken said.

Police were searching for that pair when a 2021 Mercedes Benz was stolen nearby.

They pursued the vehicle onto the southbound Garden State Parkway and into Newark, where it slammed into a Clifton police car near Barringer High School, the lieutenant said.

Speeds reportedly reached 100 miles an hour.

Four occupants bailed out and were chased with help from Newark police and Essex County sheriff's officers, he said.

Police nabbed three of them and subsequently found a loaded handgun in the Mercedes, Bracken said.

Charged as adults were Sebastian Perrecent, 18, and Quason Robbins, 19, both of Newark. Delinquency complaints were signed against a 16-year-old Newark boy.

