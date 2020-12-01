Contact Us
Two Dead In Fiery Mountainside Crash

Cecilia Levine
A man and woman died in fiery crash Sunday morning on Route 22 in Mountainside, police said.
A man and woman died early Sunday morning when their car struck a tree and caught fire on Route 22 in Mountainside, authorities said.

The man was was speeding when his car hit a tree in the center median of the highway near the Garden State Parkway intersection around 4 a.m., police said.

The car caught fire immediately and trapped the driver -- his female passenger was thrown from the vehicle.

Both victims died at the scene, authorities said. Their ages and identities have not yet been released.

