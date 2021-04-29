Two Busted As Raid By Lyndhurst PD, Prosecutor's Detectives Turns Up Meth, GHB, Child Porn

Two Lyndhurst men were busted with child porn and a variety of drugs, including 2½ pounds of crystal meth and GHB combined, authorities said.

John C. Galloway, 44, and Hector A. Veloz, 34, were arrested during a court-approved search of their Riverside Avenue home that followed a months-long investigation by borough police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Cyber Crimes Unit, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Investigators seized nearly two pounds of GHB and eight ounces of meth, along with child pornography, prescription drugs, syringes, some cash and a 2014 Kia Soul, he said.

Galloway and Veloz were each charged with various drug counts, including distribution and possession with the intent to sell the drugs, as well as possession of child porn.

Both were sent to the Bergen County Jail to await first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Auteri called the busts “just one example of the work our detectives do every day to maintain the quality of life for our residents. We’re proud of their efforts and teamwork.”

The lieutenant also credited Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Cyber Crimes Task Force, which boasts members of local police departments, including Lyndhurst’s.

“We can’t thank them enough for their support and assistance,” Auteri said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.