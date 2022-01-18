Two $1 Million, $10,000 Lottery Ticket Winners Sold In North Jersey

A pair of lucky Mega Millions tickets good for $1 million apiece and a third-tier prizewinning ticket were sold in New Jersey.

The two second-tier prizewinning tickets were from the Friday, Jan. 14, drawing. There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold that matched four of the five white balls and the gold ball, winning $10,000.

The ticket good for $1 million were sold at the following locations:

Bergen County: Food Mart, 240 Market St., Elmwood Park; and,

Passaic County: Utopia Deli LLC, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt.

The third-tier prizewinning ticket was purchased from Hampton Wine & Spirit, 140 Route 31 North, Hampton, in Hunterdon County.

The winning numbers were 05, 08, 13, 22, and 48. The Gold Mega Ball was 25, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

In addition to the second and third-tier prizes won, 44 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

Eight of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $1,000. Moreover, 46,059 other

