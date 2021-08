The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in New Jersey on Wednesday.

The EF-0 twister wreaked havoc in Rockaway Township (Morris County).

Storm survey team has confirmed an EF-0 tornado occurred last night in Rockaway Township, NJ (Morris County). More details should be be released on Friday. #njwx — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) August 19, 2021

More information was expected to be released Friday.

Meanwhile, two tornados were confirmed in Pennsylvania.

Photo provided by Ray Leichner Bucks Co. News Feed.

