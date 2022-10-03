Twin Tractor-Trailers Taken Out At Treacherous Tanker Turn

A notorious stretch of Bergen County blacktop claimed not one but two more casualties when a pair of tractor-trailers jackknifed as the morning rush began.

There were no reported injuries in the "tanker turn" mishap on the bending Route 95 approach to westbound Route 80 in Teaneck shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, March 10.

Heavy-duty wreckers responded to remove the rigs.

New Jersey State Police and Department of Transportation workers also responded.

