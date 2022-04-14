Twin Offenders Jailed Following Raid On Paterson Drug Den

Twin brothers with criminal records were among five men arrested by Paterson police during a raid on a local drug den that they said yielded hundreds of illegal prescription pills, heroin, cocaine and more.

Detectives watched as a 31-year-old Garfield man bought several Oxycodone pills at a second-floor Pacific Street apartment near Main Street, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

They followed the buyer, arrested him when he was out of the area, then raided the apartment, he said.

Speziale said the detectives found:

151 Xanax pills;

106 Oxycodone pills;

37 Adderall pills;

six ounces of promethazine;

27 suboxone film strips;

two bags of cocaine, one bag of heroin.

They also seized $2,249 in drug money, the director said.

Charged with various drug offenses were Erick and Esteven Peguero, both 33, Edwards Ferrari, 30, and Hector Ramos, 24.

All remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.