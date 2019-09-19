TWICE IS NICE: Newark Man Wins Big Jackpot With Scratch-Off -- Again

A Newark man told state lottery officials he would keep playing scratch-offs even after he won millions -- and he's as good as his word.

In July 2017, "Freddie R." won $2 million on a Platinum Diamond Scratch-Off.

Still playing scratch-offs, he changed his usual game to Crossword, which offers a $250,000 jackpot. Using the NJ Lottery app on his phone, he checked the barcode on the first of his last two tickets and discovered he won $50.

But the best was saved for last: his final ticket hit for the $250,000 jackpot.

He bought the ticket at C-Town Supermarket, 910 18th Ave. in Newark.

Freddie told lottery officials he had originally planned to retire but now plans to keep working a while longer and banking his winnings.

