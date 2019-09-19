Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Morris County Hezbollah Scout Was Looking For Terror Attack Spots In NYC, Feds Say
News

TWICE IS NICE: Newark Man Wins Big Jackpot With Scratch-Off -- Again

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Freddie R. with a ceremonial check for his big win in 2017. He won big again playing scratch-offs last month
Freddie R. with a ceremonial check for his big win in 2017. He won big again playing scratch-offs last month Photo Credit: NJ Lottery

A Newark man told state lottery officials he would keep playing scratch-offs even after he won millions -- and he's as good as his word.

In July 2017, "Freddie R." won $2 million on a Platinum Diamond Scratch-Off.

Still playing scratch-offs, he changed his usual game to Crossword, which offers a $250,000 jackpot. Using the NJ Lottery app on his phone, he checked the barcode on the first of his last two tickets and discovered he won $50.

But the best was saved for last: his final ticket hit for the $250,000 jackpot.

He bought the ticket at C-Town Supermarket, 910 18th Ave. in Newark.

Freddie told lottery officials he had originally planned to retire but now plans to keep working a while longer and banking his winnings.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.