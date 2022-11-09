TWEET OF DEFEAT: Mehmet Oz Concedes US Senate Race To John Fetterman

“This morning at 9:30 Dr. Oz called John Fetterman to concede,” Fetterman’s Communications Director Joe Calvello tweeted.

Although Dr. Oz and his team haven't tweeted Calvello's state is official and being cited by numerous media outlets.

Oz was last seen in Newtown at an election night event telling the press he felt confident of a win, but that was on Nov. 8 around 11:30 p.m.

Both ABC and NBC news made announcements of Fetterman's victory just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

The hotly contested race was full of political theater with celebrity cameos and crudité (if you don't know, click and you'll soon understand).

While on the campaign trail Fetterman suffered a stroke, which seemed to affect his debate performance, making some people question his fitness for the demands of the position.

But after former President Barack Obama's endorsement, and a long election day— which was extra long in one county— Fetterman secured the Senate seat.

Fetterman soon tweeted:

"Its's official. I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania.We bet on the people of Pennsylvania - and you didn’t let us downAnd I won’t let you down. Thank you."

Dr. Oz has not conceded at the time of this publication.

