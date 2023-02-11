Turbulence Injures Three People On United Flight From Newark To Tampa: Reports

At least three people were injured due to turbulence on a flight from Newark to Tampa, various news outlets are reporting citing United Airlines.

The "unexpected turbulence" happened on United Flight 600 on Thursday evening, Feb. 9 — injuring two passengers and a flight attendant, the airline told NJ Advance Media and ABC7.

FlightAware shows the plane left Newark at 8:15 p.m. and landed in Tampa at 11:05 p.m. The flight attendant and passengers were evaluated at an area hospital, United told the outlets in a statement.

United Airlines did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment placed Saturday, Feb. 11.

