Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Wyckoff Student Killed Elmwood Park Grandfather, 81, During Burglary
News

Tufts Soccer Player From Hudson Valley Dies In Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Madie Nipcon
Madie Nipcon Photo Credit: Tufts University/Tufts Women's Soccer Instagram

A college student from the Hudson Valley has died from injuries in a hot dog eating contest on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Rockland County resident Madie Nicpon, a 2019 graduate of Suffern High School, was a junior at Tufts University in Massachusetts. 

She fell unconscious during an off-campus charity fundraiser and died at a Boston hospital the following day, WCVB, ABC 5 in Boston reports.

Nicpon was a biopsychology major and a member of the college's women’s lacrosse team.

News of the tragedy was shared with the university community in a statement signed by Tufts' president, dean of student affairs, and dean of the school of arts and sciences.

Approximately 3,000 students, faculty and staff gathered on campus for a candlelight vigil Sunday night.

"The number of community members who turned out to lend support to each other, to Madie’s friends, and to her family was a testament to how many lives Madie touched during her time at Tufts," the university's statement said.

At Suffern High School, Nicpon was a three-sport standout in lacrosse, field hockey, and indoor track teams at Suffern High School. She earned Academic All-America honors, was a member of the National Honor Society, and graduated in the top 10 percent of her class.

She is survived by her parents Kathy and Chris and brothers Brian and Mikey.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the Nicpon family cover medical and funeral expenses has raised around $158,000 as of Thursday morning, Oct. 21.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.