TSA Drops Mask Mandate For Planes, Public Transit... For Now

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18.

The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.

The Biden administration was in the process of reviewing and deciding whether or not to appeal it as of Monday evening, multiple news outlets report.

The Amtrak rail system and TSA both rescinded the mandate, but the CDC – which extended the mask mandate through May 3 — still recommends face masks be worn in enclosed public transportation settings.

Several airlines including Alaska, American, Delta and Southwest airlines released a relaxed face mask policy, while United reportedly lifted its policy.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the ruling was "disappointing." Meanwhile, others celebrated.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.