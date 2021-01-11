Trump To Award Belichick Presidential Medal Of Freedom

New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick this week will join Babe Ruth, Roger Staubach, Jerry West and Tiger Woods on a list of legendary sports figures who’ve been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, according to multiple reports.

President Donald Trump, who's had a public relationship with Belichick, once called the former New York Giants defensive coordinator “a very good friend of mine” and someone he’d call for ideas “if I ever had a military battle.”

In a letter that Trump read at a campaign rally the day before the 2016 presidential election, Belichick called him “the ultimate competitor and fighter” who had “dealt with an unbelievable slanted and negative media and come out beautifully.”

Belichick later told an interviewer that their friendship “goes back many years,” while adding that the letter wasn’t politically motivated and that “anybody that's spent more than five minutes with me knows I'm not a political person.”

John F. Kennedy established the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1963 for people who’ve made exceptional contributions to national security interests, promoted world peace or achieved some significance in their lives.

Trump on Thursday bestowed the honor on Hall of Fame golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player, as well as the late Olympian Babe Didrikson Zaharias.

Belichick, 68, is coming off a tumultuous stretch that began when free agent quarterback Tom Brady left the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who advanced in the NFL playoffs Saturday night.

The Pats, who’ve been coached by Belichick the past 21 years, finished out of the playoffs for the first time in the past 12 seasons.

Belichick – who has served on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition since 2018 -- has led the Patriots to 17 AFC East division titles, 13 appearances in the AFC Championship Game and six wins in nine Super Bowl appearances.

He also won two Super Bowls as the Giants’ defensive coach for head coach Bill Parcells.

In a 2007 incident dubbed "Spygate," the NFL caught a Pats’ video assistant taping the New York Jets’ defensive signals from the sidelines. Belichick accepted responsibility and apologized to the organization and New England fans.

The NFL fined him $500,000 – the largest in the league’s history at the time – while fining the team $250,000 and stripping its first-round draft pick in 2008.

He went out and won Coach of the Year honors by leading the Patriots to a perfect 16–0 regular season record before they were upended in the Super Bowl by the Giants.

Politico broke the news: Trump to award Bill Belichick the Medal of Freedom amid House impeachment push

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.