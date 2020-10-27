Trump Family Friend From Montclair Arrested On Cyberstalking Charges

A former Montclair resident who is family friends with Donald Trump's family was arrested and accused of cyberstalking three people and harassing two others.

The criminal complaint against Ken Kurson -- who is close friends with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner -- was filed last week in the public corruption unit of the U.S. attorney's Brooklyn office.

The alleged harassment was revealed earlier this year as part of a background check, when Kurson was nominated by the Trump administration to the board of National Endowment for the Humanities.

The FBI discovered that Kurson had harassed his ex-wife and her friend, a Mount Sinai Hospital doctor, whom Kurson blamed for the deterioration of his marriage, nearly five years ago, records show.

Kurson was living in Montclair when he ran for State Assembly in the 34th District in 2003. After losing to Peter Eagler, Kurson left Montclair and blamed "vitriol and nastiness" he faced during his campaign.

