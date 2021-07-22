Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Trucker Killed In Clifton Industrial Accident

Jerry DeMarco
380 Allwood Road, Clifton
380 Allwood Road, Clifton Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A truck driver was killed when a load of pipe fell on him Thursday morning at an electrical construction company warehouse in Clifton, responders said.

The mishap occurred at Thea Enterprises on Allwood Road shortly before 8 a.m., they said.

Colleagues and responders conducted CPR after the out-of-state delivery driver was pulled out from under the load, which had fallen off a flatbed trailer, responders said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, they said.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes was expected to release further information sometime Thursday.

Clifton police and firefighters responded along with an ALS unit. OSHA was notified.

