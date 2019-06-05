Contact Us
Truck Driver In Crash That Killed Teaneck Dad, 4 Daughters Pleads Guilty

Cecilia Levine
Five members of the Trinidad family died in a Delaware crash last July. The driver charged with their killing entered a guilty plea Wednesday.
Five members of the Trinidad family died in a Delaware crash last July. The driver charged with their killing entered a guilty plea Wednesday. Photo Credit: GoFundMe/CBS Philly

The truck driver charged with killing a Teaneck father and his four daughters last year in a Delaware crash plead guilty Wednesday.

Alvin Hubbard III, of Maryland, pleaded guilty to five counts of operation of a motor vehicle causing death, one count of vehicular assault second degree, and one count of vehicular assault third degree.

Killed were Audi Marquez Trinidad, 61, and daughters Kaitlyn, 20; Danna, 17; and 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison. Mother Mary Rose Ballocanag, 53, survived with serious injuries.

The family was headed home from a trip to Ocean City, Maryland when Hubbard's commercial F-350 pickup crossed the Route 1 median from the southbound side in Townsend “for unknown reasons," around 4 p.m. July 6, authorities said.

The truck hit a northbound Mercury Sable, spinning the sedan out of control, then continued south in the northbound lanes -- where it was t-boned by the minivan, sending the pickup rolling onto the median, Jaffe said.

A GoFundMe for the Trinidads had raised more than $298,000 as of Wednesday, and a brand new splash pad at Teaneck's Votee Park was recently dedicated to the family.

