Truck Driver Convoy Calling For America's Reopening Headed To Capitol Region

Police in Maryland are bracing for a planned cross-country truck driver convoy protesting the reopening of the US, scheduled to arrive in the Capitol region next month.

"People's Convoy" — set to depart from Adelanto Stadium, CA on Wednesday, Feb. 23 — seeks to end protocols effected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With the advent of the vaccine and workable therapeutic agents, along with the hard work of so many sectors that contributed to declining COVID-19 cases and severity of illness, it is now time to re-open the country," PC said in a press release.

Maryland State troopers are working with federal and state officials to monitor developments, according to Michael Ricci, a spokesperson with Gov. Larry Hogan’s office.

"State police are coordinating with public safety partners in neighboring states and will be ready to respond appropriately with adequate resources to ensure the free flow of traffic throughout the routes of travel," he said.

