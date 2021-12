A truck slammed through the wall of a Clifton plastics company Sunday night.

A building inspector joined police and firefighters who responded to the late-night crash at the Wiggins Plastics headquarters on Kingsland Road.

The wall sustained heavy structural damage and the sprinkler system was activated, responders said.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

PHOTO: Ron Bombaro (tornadochaser66)

