Troubled Teen On Hackensack River Bridge Saved By Officer Whose Brother Recently Rescued Her

SIBLING HEROES: A suicidal teen who threatened to jump into the Hackensack River was rescued by a New Milford police officer whose brother saved the very same girl two months ago, authorities said.

Responding Officer Sam Doran found the troubled 14-year-old sitting on the railing of the Old New Bridge Road bridge shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Police Chief Brian Clancy said.

It took a half-hour or so, but Doran established a rapport with the girl -- enough so that she was willing to fist-bump him, the chief said.

As she did, the officer grabbed the youngster and pulled her from the railing, Clancy said.

She was then taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center for mental health treatment.

Sam Doran is a graduate of the Bergen County Crisis Intervention Training program, "which specializes in these situations," Clancy said.

"I'm proud of his actions in talking to the suicidal female for as long as he had to de-escalate the situation," the chief said.

Heroism obviously runs in the family, Clancy said.

This past April 27, rookie River Edge Police Officer Maclane "Mac" Doran -- Sam's brother -- dove into the Hackensack River to rescue the same girl after she'd jumped in. Both went under at least once as the current took them under a footbridge.

CONTINUED HERE: Hero Police Officer Saves Troubled Girl, 14, Who Jumped Into Hackensack River

Clancy also thanked River Edge police and the River Edge Volunteer Ambulance Corps for their assistance on Tuesday.

