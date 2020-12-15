Troubled Naked Man Runs Out Of Hackensack Cemetery

An emotionally troubled River Edge man ran naked and bleeding from Hackensack Cemetery on Tuesday after apparently trying to dig up a grave there, authorities said.

Temperatures had barely topped freezing when a police officer working a traffic detail on Kinderkamack Road outside the Madison Arms apartment complex spotted the 31-year-old man as he emerged from behind the cemetery near the River Edge border and Route 4 shortly before 10:30 a.m., they said.

He was bleeding, apparently from digging with his hands in the cold ground, responders said.

The man was taken to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for treatment and a psychological evaluation, they said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification processed evidence.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.