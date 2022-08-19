Troubled Man Swims Down Hackensack River, Fights Responders Before Being Subdued

An emotionally troubled man jumped into the Hackensack River, then fought responders who fished him out nearly an hour and a half later.

The as-yet unidentified man apparently hit the water around the Anderson Street Bridge while being pursued by Teaneck police shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, witnesses said.

Police tried to convince him to return to shore, but he ignored them, they said.

The Bergen County Regional SCUBA Task Force and rescue boats from Hackensack, Teaneck and Lyndhurst were requested as the man continued swimming downstream.

Responders at one point had him, but he made it back into the water, witnesses said.

They finally subdued him in one of the boats and brought him to a Hackensack University Medical Center ambulance near the Court Street Bridge in Hackensack a little after 3:30 p.m.

