Troubled Bergen Man Hospitalized After Disturbance Brings SWAT Team

A troubled Cliffside Park man surrendered peacefully after a disturbance at his home triggered a sizable law enforcement response.

The 37-year-old resident, who authorities said has a history of emotional trouble, began breaking windows in his Washington Avenue home around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, neighbors said.

No one answered the door, so police checked a neighbor's Ring and saw the man going inside his house, they said.

Members of a Bergen County Regional SWAT team, a tactical Fort Lee police team and officers from Edgewater, Fairview and Ridgefield joined their Cliffside Park colleagues at the scene. An ambulance remained on standby.

Police eventually talked with his mother, who lives nearby and brought a key to the house.

He apparently had left through another door and wasn't there when the SWAT team entered, however.

Police staked out the area and he eventually showed up in a much calmer state, responders said.

Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano confirmed the incident while noting that the troubled resident "wasn't a threat to police, just to his own property."

The man was taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for observation, he said.

Capano thanked members of the other agencies who responded.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.