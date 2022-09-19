Trio Of Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Bergen, Passaic

Three Mega Millions tickets good for $10,000 a piece were sold in Bergen and Passaic counties.

The tickets from the Friday, Sept. 16 drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn which were: 15, 30, 35, 38, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 12, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Bergen County: Food Mart USA, 800 River Dr., Garfield;

Bergen County: Radburn Liquor, 14-35 Plaza Rd. North, Fairlawn; and,

Passaic County: Shoprite #217, 30 Wayne Hills Mall, Wayne.

In addition to the third-tier prizes won, 16 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

Four of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prizes to $2,000. Moreover, 33,843 other New Jersey players took home $162,430 in prizes ranging from $2 to $800.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.