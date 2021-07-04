Trio Of Stranded Boaters Rescued From Rough Waters Of Hunterdon County Reservoir

Emergency crews were quick to rescue a man whose kayak overturned in a Hunterdon County reservoir — as well as the two good Samaritans who attempted to save him but overturned in their boat as well, authorities said.

The man fell from his kayak due to “rough chop” at the Round Valley Recreational Area of the reservoir in Clinton just after 4 p.m. Monday, according to South Branch Emergency Services.

The fallen boater called 911 from the water with a life jacket, advising responders that he was unable to get back to his kayak, authorities said.

Emergency crews pinpointed the man’s location and were at the scene “within five minutes,” they said.

As the search was underway, two additional stranded boaters were found in the water near an overturned canoe.

“These two good Samaritans had heard the first boater calling for help and had come to his aid,” South Branch Emergency Services authorities said.

“Unfortunately, due to the conditions on the water, the canoe ended up taking on water and overturning as well, putting its two occupants in the cold spring waters.”

The trio of stranded boaters were taken safely to shore for medical evaluation, and the scene was cleared by 6 p.m.

ALS unit EMS1 from Hunterdon Medical Center, Clinton Township Police, NJ State Park Police and NJ State Police Marine Unit also assisted with the rescue.

