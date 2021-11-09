TRIGGER HAPPY: Four Wounded In Paterson Shooting Before Homicide

Four people were wounded when gunfire broke out on a Paterson street corner barely two hours before a 20-year-old man was shot and killed a half-mile away, authorities confirmed.

Officers responding to a 12:50 a.m. call of shots fired at the corner of 14th Avenue and East 23rd Street, up the block from Public School No. 13, found two of the victims -- both men, 39, from Paterson -- they said.

Both were taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

Moments later, they said, a 25-year-old Moonachie woman and a 40-year-old Paterson man who’d also been wounded by gunfire arrived in separate private vehicles, one of which responders said had been struck by bullets.

All were expected to survive.

Valdes and Baycora didn’t elaborate on the circumstances, including whether any of the victims were suspects, whether any shooters had been charged or whether any weapons had been recovered.

Roughly two hours later, a 20-year-old man was shot through the head and killed at 18th Street and Fulton Place. READ MORE….

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.