Trenton Dealer Admits Selling Fentanyl That Killed Monmouth Woman

A Trenton man admitted selling fentanyl packaged to look like heroin that killed a Monmouth County woman.

The 39-year-old victim bought the fatal dose – in a package stabbed “CAMEL” – from Quasaan Bethea, 33, and others in May 2018, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

Englishtown police responded soon after to a report of an overdose death and found several folds of “CAMEL” along with some empties, Honig said.

An autopsy found that she died of “acute fentanyl toxicity,” the U.S. attorney said.

Rather than go to trial, Bethea pleaded guilty in federal court in Trenton to possession with the intent to distribute drugs.

Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson scheduled sentencing for July 26.

Honig credited special agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration, detectives from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Englishtown police and the Trenton Police Narcotics Task Force with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan L. O’Neill of her office’s Opioids Abuse & Prevention Task Force.

