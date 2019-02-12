Contact Us
Treetop Zip-Line Course Could Be Coming Soon To Morris County

Flagstaff Extreme could be on its way to Morris County.
Flagstaff Extreme -- an expansive zip-line park -- is inching closer to a new Morris County location.

The nearly 48-acer rope course still needs approval from New Jersey's department of community affairs and Roxbury Township's construction department, according to a recent report.

Flagstaff Extreme will be in a mostly-wooded area off of Route 46 and Mount Arlington Road -- not far from the Ledgewood Mall.

The idea was approved by Roxbury's planning board in 2012, although the initial proposal never materialized, NJ.com reports.

It wasn't until July 2018 when Flagstaff Extreme agreed to buying a pair of vacant properties that could soon be home to swinging ropes, cargo nets, monkey bridges and more, the article says.

