Tree Worker Recovered By Firefighters After Suffering Medical Episode In Closter Dies

Jerry DeMarco
222 Anderson Avenue, Closter
222 Anderson Avenue, Closter Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A tree worker died after suffering a noontime medical emergency on the job in Closter on Saturday, responders said.

The unresponsive worker was suspended by rigging high outside a home on Anderson Avenue and had to be reached by firefighters.

A Northstar medical helicopter was summoned to take him to the hospital while CPR was conducted.

News came soon after that the worker had died.

OSHA responded and is investigating.

Demarest firefighters assisted their Closter colleagues.

