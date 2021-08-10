Tree Worker, 28, From Passaic County Killed In Oakland Mishap

A 28-year-old tree worker was killed in Oakland on Tuesday when he was struck in the head by a wood chipper, authorities said.

Members of the Oakland First Aid Squad and a paramedic unit from the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood joined police at the scene on Stony Point Road off Route 202 around 9:45 a.m., police Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

A medical chopper was called for but then cancelled.

The unconscious Pompton Lakes victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Eldridge said.

Oakland police were investigating along with OSHA, the lieutenant said.

