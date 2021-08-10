Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
News

Tree Worker, 28, From Passaic County Killed In Oakland Mishap

Jerry DeMarco
The Valley Hospital paramedics
The Valley Hospital paramedics Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

A 28-year-old tree worker was killed in Oakland on Tuesday when he was struck in the head by a wood chipper, authorities said.

Members of the Oakland First Aid Squad and a paramedic unit from the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood joined police at the scene on Stony Point Road off Route 202 around 9:45 a.m., police Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

A medical chopper was called for but then cancelled.

The unconscious Pompton Lakes victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Eldridge said.

Oakland police were investigating along with OSHA, the lieutenant said.

