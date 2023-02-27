Tree Service Crane Topples, Dangles In Bergen Neighborhood

A tree service crane tipped and was suspended in the air late Monday morning during a residential job n Cresskill.

No injuries were immediately reported in the mishap, which left the entire cab and flatbed of the O'Brother Tree Service of Bergenfield crane dangling precariously on power lines between single-family homes on dead-ended Roosevelt Street near Lexington Avenue.

Two heavy-duty wreckers were brought to the scene to right the rig. Surrounding homes were also evacuated as a precaution.

Cresskill police and firefighters were among the first responders, along with a crew from Orange and Rockland Utilities.

