Trailer In Washington Township Gives Way Under Weight Of Scrap

A tractor-trailer hauling scrap metal buckled in half Tuesday morning in Washington Township.

The trailer, towed by a tractor from Teplitz Metal Processing in Nanuet, split on Pascack Road near Bethany Church shortly before 9 a.m., Police Chief Richard Skinner said.

An investigation will determine what types of summonses could be issued, Skinner said.

No injuries were reported, the chief said.

The contents will have to be off-loaded safely before Citywide Towing could remove the rig, he said.

No debris was spilled along the roadway.

Pascack Road near Eastview Terrace in Washington Township. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Boyd A. Loving took the photos.

