Trailer Drops For 'Oppenheimer' Movie Filmed In NJ

The trailer has dropped for the star-studded Universal Pictures movie filmed in New Jersey about atomic bomb creator J. Robert Oppenheimer (scroll for video).

The Christopher Nolan film titled simply "Oppenheimer" stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon.

The movie was filmed in New Mexico and Princeton, NJ, and is expected to hit theaters July 2023.

According to Universal Pictures, Oppenheimer is an "IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.