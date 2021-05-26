'Tragic Accident': Fair Lawn Boy, 9, Struck, Critically Injured

A 9-year-old Fair Lawn boy was critically injured Wednesday in what responders all said was a "tragic accident."

The third-grader apparently ran into 17th Street near Morlot Avenue when he was struck by a Honda SUV shortly before 4 p.m., police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

He was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson with a severe head injury, Metzler said.

The driver, also a Fair Lawn resident, remained at the scene, the sergeant said.

Fair Lawn police and Volunteer Ambulance Corps members were among the responders.

